Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Sheikh Firas Al-Sabah has spoken of the keenness of the government and people to fight drugs, eliminate these toxins and protect the countrymen from this dangerous scourge.

Addressing the first social scientific forum organized by the Juvenile Welfare Department under the slogan ‘Towards a safe society away from drugs’, Al-Sabah stressed the need to cooperate and make all efforts to thwart schemes targeting young people and to fight people who are corrupt, hold them accountable and punish them to protect the society, reports Al-Rai daily.

He said the Ministry is keen to organize awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers of drugs and their consequences — especially since many juvenile are known to have fallen prey to this vice — as well as holding training courses in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to educate younger generation and urge them to stay away from these poisonous substances.

Al-Sabah also called for exerting concerted efforts by all state institutions to combat this scourge, in cooperation with all government institutions, including the ministries of Interior and Justice with regard to the security and legal part, the Ministry of Health with regard to the treatment part, and the ministries of Social Affairs and Information with regard to education and prevention.

He explained that addressing the scourge of drugs requires cooperation that includes all social, economic, health and cultural aspects, spreading awareness and knowledge of its danger, while providing assistance and support to the recovering, so that Kuwaiti youth, who are the pillars of the nation’s renaissance, do not fall victim to these toxins.