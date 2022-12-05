Astronomer Badr Al-Amira confirmed that the country will experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms in several areas of the country from Monday to Wednesday, according to an Arab daily.

Al-Amira explained that the country witnessed sporadic light rains in some areas on Sunday, and will reach its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the formation of clouds and precipitation due to the country being affected by the Sudanese seasonal depression. The official also pointed out that a significant drop in temperature will ensue after the series of rainfalls.