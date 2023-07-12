The Ahmadi Security Directorate has referred a citizen believed to be a wanted criminal to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control, after he was caught in the Raqqa area after he collided with several other cars when driving under the influence of drugs.

According to a security source, the man was seen driving recklessly and overtaking other vehicles, driving zigzag and colliding with several other vehicles, reports Al-Anba daily.

During a precautionary search police found with the man narcotic substances — shabu, hashish, chemicals — and drug consumption tools were following which he was arrested and referred, along with the seized items, to the General Department for Drug Control.

On the other hand, Al-Ahmadi security men have arrested a Lebanese expatriate and a Kuwaiti citizen as they attempted to escape from a police check point in Nuwaiseeb. Both men were reportedly under the influence of drugs.