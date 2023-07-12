Astronomers have warned of a rise in temperatures, which will be like a “heat dome” in a number of Arab countries in the coming days.

This warning comes with the Saudi Meteorological Center announcing the continued impact of high temperatures between 46 and 48 Celsius on the eastern region and parts of Medina and Riyadh until the end of this week, according to Al Arabiya.net.

The Saudi “Arab Weather” platform also said in a report that a hot air mass is expected to rush to the north of the Arabian Peninsula, and the air mass will enhance the intensification of the air elevation in the upper layers of the atmosphere, reports Al-Rai daily.

Aerial maps indicated that the hot mass is expected to affect the Levant, Egypt, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia, as of the end of this week.

For its part, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that the summer of this year recorded the highest temperatures in 136 years.

The World Meteorological Organization said that the world is on its way to witness the hottest year ever, and that carbon dioxide gas has reached new high levels, which increases global warming.

The United Nations organization stated that last June was the 14th consecutive month that witnessed record temperatures in land and oceans.