Her Excellency the Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait, Tuba Nur Sonmez, paid a field visit to Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. H. E. was met by Mr. Tarek Abdullah Aleryan, Manager of Public Relations and Media at Dasman Diabetes Institute. Her Excellency’s visit aimed of getting to know closely the important institutions in Kuwait and strengthening scientific cooperation. During her visit to the institute, many scientific and research topics and issues of common interest between the two sides were discussed.

The Ambassador was briefed about the institute’s scientific progress, its importance, and its role in the service of scientific research in Kuwait, discussing ways to enhance joint research and scientific cooperation. In turn, H.E. praised the institute’s impressive developments and achievements.