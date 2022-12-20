The original doll of the alien, around which the story of Steven Spielberg’s famous movie “ET” centered, was sold last weekend for $2.6 million, according to auction organizers.

This doll was the most prominent piece in this auction, which was organized by the House of “Julians” and the company “Turner Classic Movies” for two days, and it also included 1,300 other accessories from the world of cinema, including the boxing gloves that Robert De Niro put in the movie “Raging Bull” and the hammer in the movie “Thor”, reports a local Arabic daily.

This alien remains one of the most famous figures in popular culture and works of science fiction since the release of the smash hit “ET” in 1982.

With its aluminum frame and exposed cables, the tiny doll is a little engineering masterpiece, consisting of 85 mechanical joints that allow movement of the nose, eyes, eyelids, neck, arms… enough to bring this alien to life, whose friendship story with baby Elliot has captivated the entire world.

Drawings used to design the brown alien also sold for $125,000, slightly more than one of the bicycles used in the closing scene fetched $115,000.

The auction also included other pieces from the world of cinema, some of which achieved high prices, including the wand used by Charlton Heston in the movie “The Ten Commandments” with which he split the Red Sea into two parts ($448 thousand), and one of the magicians’ brooms that appeared in the “Harry Potter” series ($128 thousand dollars).