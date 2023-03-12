A NASA helicopter was able to capture an amazing picture of the moment of sunset as seen from above the surface of Mars, while humanity is tirelessly seeking to know more about the secrets of the Red Planet.

And the helicopter, called “Ingenuity”, captured the beautiful image of the sunset last February.

The helicopter, which finally took off on its forty-fifth flight, relied on a high-resolution camera to capture the color image.

The camera is located on the airframe, and was placed at 22 degrees below the horizon on February 22, as part of the Perseverance explorer mission. The stunning image was taken at 5:81 13 pm, solar time.

The helicopter continues to make flights in an area of Mars known as “Jezero Crater”.

According to scientific estimates, the helicopter lived and worked longer than expected, while it was able to provide scientists on the ground with important data on Mars.

The helicopter arrived at the “Jezero” crater on Mars in February 2021, and completed its first flight in April of the same year.