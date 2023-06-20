The population of Kuwait jumped during the past year by about 407,851 people, or by 9.3 percent, to reach 4.793 million people, compared to 4.385 million at the end of 2021.

Data issued by the General Administration of Statistics shows that this jump came mainly as a result of the increase in the number of non-Kuwaitis, by about 379,491 people, or by 13.1 percent last year, bringing their total to 3.276 million people, compared to 2.897 million at the end of 2021, while the number of Kuwaitis increased by about 1.9 percent, from 1.488 million people to 1.517 million, reports Al-Rai.daily.

Thus, the percentage of non-Kuwaitis out of the total population increased from 66.05 percent at the end of 2021 to 68.35 percent at the end of 2022, while the percentage of Kuwaitis decreased from 33.94 to 31.65 percent.

According to the data, males constituted about 61.2 percent of the total population of Kuwait at the end of last year, compared to 38.2 percent females.

Statistics showed that the number of non-Kuwaitis aged 60 years and over increased by 35,227 (+33.64 percent), reaching 139,935 at the end of last year, compared to 104,708 at the end of 2021.