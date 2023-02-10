Forced to appoint expatriate judges to fill the gap and ensure the regularity and proper administration of justice.

The need for appointments of non-citizens is gradually decreasing year after year

While the Supreme Judicial Council revealed that the number of judges from the national cadres is insufficient to fill the various judicial departments, it stressed that the use of judges of Arab nationality is subject to many considerations.

The Supreme Judicial Council said that the appointment of judges of Arab nationality is governed by several considerations, including that the number of Kuwaiti judges is currently insufficient to fill the many and varied chambers formed by the various courts.

The Council said, in response to a parliamentary question obtained by Al Jarida newspaper that as for the plans of the “Supreme Judiciary” to Kuwaitize the judiciary by appointing judges and members of the Public Prosecution of various degrees, it has been regulated by the Judicial Organization Law No. 23 of 1990, which stipulated that all of them be by decree based on the proposal of the Minister of Justice after the approval of the “Supreme Judiciary.”