Within the framework of the organizational procedures, and based on what was included in the administrative structure of the Ministry and the requirements of the work interest, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi has issued 3 decisions regarding the conduct of public health, dental, and healthcare sectors.

The decisions include assigning Dr. Al-Mundhir Wael Al-Hassawi, to carry out the tasks and duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs, in addition to his duties as head of the AIDS office, and a consultant for internal diseases and infectious diseases, reports Al-Jarida daily.

This includes decisions assigning Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Asad to carry out the tasks and duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Dental Affairs, in addition to his duties as Head of the Jahra Specialized Dental Center.

The decisions also mandated Dr. Nadia Ahmed Jumaa, in addition to her duties as President of the General Medical Council, to perform the tasks and duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Health Care Affairs, as the sector includes the Primary Health Care Department, the People with Special Needs and Patient Safety Department, the Prevention and Response to Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases Department, the School Health Department, and the Health Services for the Elderly Department. The implementation of the three decisions is effective from today, July 23, 2023.