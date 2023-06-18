The Kuwait Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India KCICAI held its Annual General assembly meeting on June 3rd at Crowne Plaza. The meeting was well attended by its members the Kuwait based Indian Chartered Accountants in large numbers. Rabindranath Gonsalves was nominated and elected as the Chairperson for the term 2023-24.

The elected executive committee will be assisted by the following members who volunteered into the various Sub committees to serve the fraternity.

CA Dhruv Sharma, CA Andaleeb Girkar, CA Surin Gandhi, CA Kriti Buchasia, CA Nisha Jalan

CA Manish Chaturvedi, CA Ajay Jain, CA Kirti Mishra, CA Firoz Ali, CA Vipin Sharma

The Chairman-elect Rabin Gonsalves thanked the predecessor Sriram Gopalakrishnan for his excellent stewardship and conveyed deep sense of gratitude to his entire Executive Committee for their dedicated services to the chapter and its members in the past one year.

Rabin Gonsalves shared his views on Kuwait economy and the role of Indian Chartered Accountants in the emerging challenges of reporting and regulatory requirements of the recent past.

Rabin believes that the economy gradually recovering to its pre-pandemic levels and the Kuwait Chapter of ICAI shall continue aspire to provide high quality continuing professional education programs and will strive to maintain its preeminent position in the local business community by upskilling its members to meet the latest economic and regulatory challenges and requirements.

He mentioned that the members of the chapter occupy key positions in auditing & advisory, banking, finance, investments, risk management and accounting sectors in Kuwait and hence play vital role in strengthening the Kuwaiti economy.

He further emphasised that the chapter will also continue to work closely with the Kuwait Accountants and Auditors Association (KAAA), the local body for the regulation of the accountancy and audit profession in Kuwait.

Rabin also highlighted that the Chapter facilitates the conduct of the Indian

Chartered Accountancy examinations in Kuwait and encourage aspirants to take advantage of the same. Rabin urges all the finance professionals to visit Chapter website www.icaikw.org to know more about the KCICAI activities and its social media platforms.

The Kuwait Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (KCICAI) is one of the largest accounting body of finance professionals representing over 450 registered members. The core services of the chapter towards its members include education, training, technical support and advocacy.