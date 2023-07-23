What is required is to settle the cleaning contract at the airport.. In the framework, the number of Al-Qabas issued on February 28, 2023

The hygiene crisis at the Kuwait International Airport “Terminal T1” has returned again, which threatens to turn the country’s façade and the airport into a hotbed of neglect, especially at the height of the summer vacation when the airport becomes a beehive of travelers.

According to official documents and correspondence obtained by Al-Qabas, the cleaning contract signed with a company expires on July 25 and has not been renewed yet.

The cleaning company at Kuwait International Airport threatened to hand over the site and withdraw its machinery and equipment due to the imminent expiry of its current contract and the failure to notify it of the extension of the contract, in addition to the failure to settle its financial dues, specifying that at midnight on 26th of this month it will end its work at the airport.

On the other hand, Al-Qabas sources reported that the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation had addressed the control agencies, including the Audit Bureau, on January 13, to extend the contract with the company for 805 thousand dinars, and the operating agencies are still awaiting approvals.

The sources renewed their criticism of the non-renewal of the cleaning contract, noting that it is illogical not to decide in light of the travel season and the open skies policy that requires an integrated plan to provide all services at the airport in an official address indicating the aggravation of the crisis, the cleaning company hinted at handing over the site and leaving it completely due to the imminent expiration of its current contract on the 25th of this month, stressing that it had not been notified of the extension.

According to a letter, which Al-Qabas obtained a copy, one of the cleaning companies contracting with the DGCA had submitted a letter on July 11 regarding following up the grievance regarding non-payment of due invoices and imposing discounts for the contract for cleaning work at Kuwait International Airport.

The letter demands justice be done by paying the bills due without calculating any deductions, stressing its willingness to continue providing the required services.

The company specified its requirements to continue providing services in the event that the due bills are paid in full and without any deductions before the 25th of this month, while notifying them officially by a written letter of approval of the price offer and the extension of the contract.

The following are the demands:

— Develop an urgent plan to improve airport cleaning services

— Accelerate work to develop the air facility away from routine

— Keeping up with the open skies policy and settling the hygiene contract

— Putting an end to continuous neglectin the air facility

The company confirmed its readiness to continue providing the required services at the airport in the event of:

— Payment of the due bills in full without any discounts before the 25th of this month

— Notifying it of the approval of the price offer and the extension of the concluded contract

The cleaning company stated that it is related to other projects, so it has stopped renewing the residence permits of workers registered on the airport contract as of June 1, 2023, saying it is currently registering them on other government contracts, in preparation for evacuating and handing over the sites before the 25th of this month in the event that the invoices are not paid and the contract is renewed according to the legal procedures followed.