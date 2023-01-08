The government has officially requested the National Assembly to expedite the consideration of 9 draft laws. Arabic daily Al Rai reported
The government request was included in the list of messages received on the agenda of Tuesday’s session.
1- A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 26 of 1962 regulating prisons.
2 – A draft law regarding public meetings and processions.
3 – A draft law on the elected.
4 – A draft law regarding private security and guarding companies.
5 – A draft law amending some provisions of Decree Law No. 13 of 1991 in the matter of weapons and ammunition.
6 – A draft law amending Article (8) of Emiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 in the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.
7 – A draft law regarding the residence of foreigners.
8 – A draft law amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. 67 of 1967 in the matter of traffic.
9 – A draft law establishing the State Council.