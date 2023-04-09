Counselor for Cooperation and Culture and Director of the French Institute in Kuwait, Benoit Katala, praised the degree of cultural cooperation between France and Kuwait, expressing his happiness with Kuwaitis sharing their beautiful customs during the month of Ramadan

Katala added in a statement on the sidelines of the Ghabga, which was held by the Institute in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Association of Francophonie, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education at the Ministry of Education, Osama Al-Sultan, the President of the Kuwaiti Association of La Francophonie, Dr. Ali Haji, and a large number of citizens and residents, that this Kuwaiti custom brings people together at one table in a special atmosphere to the tune of music, which helps them to get to know each other in a wonderful manner.

He mentioned that the Ramadan ghabga is a beautiful and wonderful tradition and culture, pointing out that he witnessed some ghabgas in the past at the Kuwaiti embassy in Paris with the participation of many French and Gulf nationals. The Ramadan Ghabga at the French Institute portrayed the real meaning of cultural exchange. The head of the French Institute attended it, dressed in full Kuwaiti costume, while many Kuwaitis wore trousers and shirts, and everyone enjoyed the dinner to the tunes of the Oud.