The application of flexible fingerprint attendance by a number of government institutions starting from the beginning of this month, has caused some administrative confusion, related to attendance, leave and hours of employee delay, and it may later apply to the evaluation of employees.

The government institutions, starting from the first of June, started implementing the flexible fingerprint system via a new automated process, which calculates attendance as well as leaves, and other administrative affairs for the employee, but the new system has caused some administrative confusion.

These institutions which resorted to the flexible attendance system, set a time for attendance between 7 am to 9:15 am, provided that the delay periods are calculated after this time, and that the system automatically calculates the working hours scheduled for the employee, which is 7 working hours per day.

The authorities anticipate the possibility of the new system may give rise to errors. One of these authorities appended its email, which it circulated to the employees, stating that there is no automated system free of errors at the beginning of activation, and asked the employees report these errors should there be any.

The employees have been asked to review their attendance and departure statements for the first five months of the year, to ensure they are accurate according to the new system, bearing in mind that the employee’s annual evaluation depends in part on the accuracy of the attendance statements for the entire year from January to December.

The confusion did not stop at this point, as that entity quickly retracted its technological progress, admitting to employees in a new email that the leave balances in the new system are inaccurate so far, asking them to ignore the balances in the system, and stressing that employees must submit leave applications manually and have them approved by officials.