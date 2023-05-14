The Minister of Public Works and Transport in the Lebanese caretaker government, Ali Hamiyeh, announced that “the first Lebanese truck crossed, Saturday, from the Trebil crossing on the border with Jordan, and is currently inside the Iraqi territory, heading to its final destination in Kuwait through the Safwan border crossing.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, “This matter happened following the visit that Hamiyeh paid in February 2022 to the Republic of Iraq, and based on the meetings he held in the presence of the Lebanese ambassador to Iraq with all concerned Iraqi officials, and discussing with them all the files at the time concerning issues that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport in Lebanon is concerned with, especially the issue of allowing the transit system for Lebanese trucks loaded with goods, and those also refrigerated, through Iraqi territory and destined for the rest of the Gulf countries and other countries neighboring Iraq, reports Al-Rai daily.

The statement added, “Given the utmost importance this issue poses to Lebanon at the various economic and financial levels, and after follow-up and continuous contacts with the Iraqi side, the Iraqi authorities (thanks to a decision of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office) instructed all concerned parties to allow the trucks to transit and pass through Iraqi territory to its final destination in other countries neighboring Iraq.