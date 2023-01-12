The films “The Fabelmans” directed by Steven Spielberg and “The Banshees of Inisherin”, which belongs to the black comedy, won the biggest awards at the eightieth session of the “Golden Globe”, which was held yesterday in Beverly Hills and was attended by a group of stars, and it was televised after he was deprived of that last year, despite the scandals that finally affected its organizers.

The film “The Fabelmans” won the Best Dramatic Film Award, which tells the story of ten years of Spielberg’s life, who also won the Best Director Award, while “The Banshees of Inisherin”, directed by Martin McDonagh, won three awards, including Best Comedy Film and Best Actor for Colin. Pharrell, reports Al-Rai daily.

The organizers of the event tried to polish his image after he faced a boycott from the sector, due to accusations of racism, sexism and corruption targeting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, its organizer.

Despite this return, the event witnessed the absence of prominent names, as actress Cate Blanchett, who won the award for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film for her role in “tar”, did not attend.

Also, the absence of other winners was recorded, including Kevin Costner, who won the award for best actor in a drama series for “Yellowstone” and Zendaya, who won the award for best actress in a drama series for “Euphoria”.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened the party with a scathing monologue, jokingly saying, “I’m here because I’m brown,” describing himself as “the brown face of a besieged white community.”

In the face of controversy, the association renewed the awards jury, with the addition of 103 participants who are not full members of the association, including a large number of women and people from ethnic minorities.