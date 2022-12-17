The City Clinic Group opened their fifth branch in Khaitan on 16th December. The Clinic was inaugurated by Mr. Dhawi Jalwi Al Otaiby, Mayor of Khaitan in the presence of Dr. Daifullah Bu Ramiah, Ex MP Kuwait guest of honor, Managing Director, City Clinic group Mr. Naushad, Mr.Haris(LuLu), Dr.Yakob Abdul Karim Al Lahou, Mr. Omar Al Qinai, Mr Abdul Aziz Al Ghareeb, Mr Mohammed Rafi Al Awadhi, other dignitaries, friends and City Clinic family members.

The inauguration day cake was cut by Mr. Dhawi Jalwi Al Otaiby, Mayor of Khaitan after which the dignitaries were taken on facility rounds.

They are fully operational from 17 December from 6am to 11pm with all specialties under one roof-General Practitioners, Internal Medicine, Gynaecology, ENT, dental, Orthopedics etc. The lab and pharmacy are fully equipped with experienced staff. With facilities for x-ray

and ultrasound.

With availability of well experienced Doctors, Nurses paramedical and reception staff who can converse in all languages including Arabic.

As part of the inauguration 1000 free health packages have been announced, you can reach out on 1880020 by call or by Whatsapp. Several packages have been booked. Few slots are still available. Please utilize this golden opportunity.

We look forward to serving the Khaitan community by providing affordable health care to all who come to our facility.