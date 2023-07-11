The Business Year, a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over a decade, has renewed a partnership agreement with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) for the creation of TBY’s seventh annual publication on the Kuwaiti economy.

The MoU was signed in Kuwait City betweenAssistant Director General for Business Development at KDIPA, Mohammed Yousef Mulla Yacoub and Country Manager for

TBY, Agustina Dal Fabbro. The agreement lays the foundations for the preparation of The Business Year: Kuwait 2024, which will include insights from leading political and business figures to deliver accurate information, objective analysis and strategic advice on the main economic trends in the State of Kuwait.

TBY’s team in Kuwait has already started conducting interviews with leaders from all major sectors of the economy, including, finance, energy, industry, transport, health and education, and others. With its seventh edition on Kuwait, TBY aims to promote the country as an important player in the region and a solid investment destination.

Furthermore, TBY plans to highlight the steps Kuwait is taking toward a more sustainable future, as well as to showcase the country’s efforts to become a more

digital economy. The edition will reach a targeted global audience through its print edition, and will be available on a range of digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, and Refinitiv Eikon, not to mention PressReader and Google Books, as well as on the TBY Reader app, available on iOS. The Business Year: Kuwait will be published in the first-quarter of 2024.