In a recent development, the Municipal Council has announced the termination of services for expatriate advisors and legal consultants. The move, which aims to address workforce restructuring and streamline operations, has garnered attention and prompted conversations surrounding the role of expatriate professionals in municipal affairs, reports Al-Rai Daily.

The decision to end the services of expatriate advisors and legal consultants within the Municipal Council reflects a strategic reevaluation of the workforce composition and resource allocation. It is part of an ongoing effort to kuwaitinize the workforce and optimize efficiency.

According to the source, the list of terminated positions comprises senior specialists, legal specialists, and a legal researcher, with an emphasis on promptly Kuwaitizing these roles. The termination of their contracts is stated to take effect from May 22, with the period between May 22 and August 21 designated as a warning period.