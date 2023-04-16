As technical defect disrupted the export of Al-Zour refinery products the oil sources said “There is an urgent need to introduce additional protection means to enhance continuity of operation,” stressing that “Al-Zour refinery of the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company is still under warranty, and therefore there will be an obligation on the contractor, and a technical committee has also been formed to investigate to find out the causes of the technical defect.

The sources pointed out that “the focus is currently on two tracks: the first is to restart the first and second stages, which have a refining capacity of 410 thousand barrels per day, while the second is to complete the procedures for the third stage, which is expected not to be operational before next July,” reports Al-Rai daily

The sources added that “such technical disruptions during the first stages of operating the refineries is normal,” noting that “the goal of the first period of operation is to ensure the safety and to know whether there is a need for other works or additions, or the existence of a defect that obliges the contractors to restore implementation or modification thereof.

The sources said, “There is a stock of products to be exported that will cover the period expected to take to repair the technical defect that affected the refinery and caused the shutdown of its units producing these derivatives.”