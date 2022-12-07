A local Arab daily reported that the country continues to suspend the issuance of work permits to Egyptian expatriate workers, adding that no new decisions have been issued in this regard.

Pertaining to the conditions set by the Egyptian embassy regarding setting a minimum salary for Egyptian workers, the paper specified that the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled had ordered to stop issuing their work permits since last September, due to the conditions imposed by the Egyptian embassy on requests to approve work contracts for the recruitment of workers in violation of Kuwaiti laws and executive decisions.