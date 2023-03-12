British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak heads to the United States today, to meet with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in order to finalize the details of the submarine deal aimed at countering China.

Albanese announced on Wednesday that he would visit the United States soon to meet Biden at a summit expected to include the announcement of a massive deal under which Australia would acquire nuclear-powered submarines, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

This comes under the tripartite “Aukus” alliance that was announced in 2021 as part of efforts to confront China’s growing military presence in the Indian and Pacific Oceans region.

The Aukus agreement also provides for cooperation between the three allies in the field of hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare.

The meeting, to be held in San Diego, California, on Monday, is expected to decide on the next steps that Australia will have to take to receive the submarines.

Sunak praised the Aukus alliance and said such partnerships embodied Britain’s approach.

“In turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security,” he said.