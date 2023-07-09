Al-Ajairi Scientific Center said today, that the summer season for the current year will end on July 16, coinciding with the entry into the second Gemini season, which will last 13 days.

The center added, in a statement to Kuwait News Agency, that the second period of Gemini seasons are characterized by being the hottest times of the summer, and it was called “Ahura summer” due to the peak of its heat, and at the end of it the hot northern winds blow.

The center explained that the highest temperatures will be during the second Gemini season, which is the fourth house of the summer season for the Arabs of the Badia and the fifth in the calendar of the houses of the sun and the moon.

The center mentioned that this season witnesses strong toxic winds, even during the night, as well as periods of humidity that last until the end of July, and a rise in temperatures.

The center pointed out that during the second Gemini season, daylight hours extend to more than 13 hours and 36 minutes, while night hours extend to 10 hours and 24 minutes.