A recent study revealed that nearly 40 percent of women experience sudden symptoms in the weeks leading up to a heart attack.

According to research published in the journal Circulation, the five most common symptoms women reported experiencing in the month preceding the infection were: unusual fatigue, sleep disturbances, shortness of breath, indigestion, and anxiety, reports Al-Rai daily.

During the heart attack, the women reported: shortness of breath, general weakness, unusual tiredness, cold sweat, and dizziness.

Ruth Goss, a nurse with the British Heart Foundation, says there are lots of things we can all do to reduce the risk of heart disease:

The weight — It improves heart and circulatory health, as well as making small, achievable, and long-term changes, such as reducing portion sizes and increasing your physical activity.

Move — It is really important for your heart health to get 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. The activity can be brisk walking, gardening, cycling or playing sports.

Pressure — If you have high blood pressure, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight, stop smoking, reduce salt and alcohol, maintain physical activity and take prescribed medications.

Cholesterol — It can increase your risk of heart or circulatory disease, and you can help manage your cholesterol levels by limiting the amount of saturated fat you eat, being more active, and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

Smoking — Quitting smoking is the single biggest thing you can do to help your heart. Smokers are almost twice as likely to have a heart attack as those who have never smoked.