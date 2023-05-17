Gulf and international reactions continued, rejecting the assault and vandalism of the residence of the military office at the Kuwaiti embassy in Khartoum yesterday (Monday), and this act was met with increasing demands to protect the headquarters of diplomatic missions by the Sudanese authorities, and to punish the perpetrators and saboteurs.

The army accused the “Rapid Support Forces” of storming, on Monday, the headquarters of embassies and diplomatic missions, adding that its members destroyed documents and stole furniture and diplomatic cars, in unprecedented violations.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned these attacks, stressing that the “rapid support” forces are behind these actions that tarnish the image of Sudan and its people, stressing its commitment to provide all protection to the headquarters of embassies and diplomatic missions, and pledging to track down the perpetrators and criminals who storm these headquarters in a clear challenge to the Sudanese state and a departure from the law.

For his part, the Sudanese ambassador to Kuwait, HE Awad Al-Karim Balla, expressed his regret over the storming of the headquarters of the head of the military office at the Kuwaiti embassy in Khartoum, “appreciating Kuwait’s support and solidarity with the Sudanese people and army.”

Balla said in a statement to Al-Qabas: “We regret this incident, which does not resemble the morals of the Sudanese people and army, and we affirm that the Sudanese Armed Forces are determined to carry out their constitutional duty to protect national security and the headquarters of diplomatic missions and international and charitable organizations in accordance with international and humanitarian law. “We appreciate the concern of the Kuwaiti government and at the same time appreciate its understanding and consideration of the prevailing security situation in Sudan,” he added.

Regarding the details of the incident, he explained that the Rapid Support Forces lost all their command centers and their presence on isolated islands became out of control, explaining that their remnants of mercenaries, who were recruited recently after being lured with money, tended to storm, plunder and plunder from the headquarters of diplomatic missions, public benefit headquarters, government offices and residences, citizens, banks, and those close to the rebel leader in a desperate fight to survive.

The attack on the headquarters of the head of the Kuwaiti military office came in the context of multiple attacks launched by the remnants of the rebellion during the past two days on a number of embassies, including the Jordanian embassy, the Somali embassy and a number of Kuwaiti charitable organizations “with the intent of looting and theft”, which falls within the practices of the first group. They are the mercenaries who were confirmed to have lost the rebellion in the battle.

In the Gulf, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Khartoum, Republic of Sudan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its solidarity with Kuwait, and said, Tuesday it is following with great regret the storming of the residence of the head of the military office at the embassy of the State of Kuwait and the Jordanian embassy in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Assoumi, also expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Khartoum.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of Kuwait, and the embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and the headquarters of embassies’ employees according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work, stressing that it is considered a criminal act and rejected terrorism.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase, leading to the desired political and security stability in Sudan.