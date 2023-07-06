A new study has linked obesity to five types of cancer not previously thought to be linked to being overweight. WHO researchers found that people who struggle with their weight from the ages of 18 to 40 are more likely to develop 18 different types of diseases.

Newer weight-related cancers include leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and cancers of the head, neck, and bladder, reports Al-Rai daily.

Dr Panagiota Mitro, from the World Cancer Research Fund, said: “This large study has future implications for public health, as additional cancers, such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, have been shown to be associated with overweight and obesity.”

“Our evidence shows that maintaining a healthy weight throughout life is one of the most important things people can do to reduce their risk of cancer, and prevention early in adulthood is key.”