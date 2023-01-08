A British study showed that women are more empathetic than men, and better than them, in terms of putting themselves in other people’s shoes and imagining what they think or feel.

The study, conducted by the University of Cambridge, involving 300,000 people in 57 countries, is the largest of its kind to date, and provides the most comprehensive evidence of the existence of this phenomenon, reports a local Arabic daily.

The scientists found that women scored higher than men on a widely used mind-reading test, a method of measuring cognitive empathy.

Dr David Greenberg, leader of the study effort and honorary research partner at Cambridge, said: “Our results provide some of the first evidence that the well-known phenomenon that females are on average more empathetic than males exists in a wide range of countries across the world. We can only say this with confidence using very large data sets.”

Participants were asked to choose the word that best described what the person in the photo was thinking or feeling, just by looking at the pictures of the eye area.

The results showed that among the 57 countries, women scored on average significantly higher than men in 36 countries, or similar to men in 21 countries, on the eyes test; and there was no country where men, on average, scored much higher.