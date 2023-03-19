As a part of its cultural engagement in the country, the US Embassy organized a musical and dance event at the Avenues Mall. The event was performed by the dance troupe ‘Step Afrika!’ and took place in the presence of the US Chargé d’affaires, James Holtsnider.

Prior to the Avenues, the dance performers delivered amazing performances at the Lapa Center as well as the Dasman Bilingual School. The final program will be held on Sunday, at the Yarmouk Cultural Theatre.

The Step Afrika troupe was established in 1994 as an exchange program with the Soweto Dance Theater in Johannesburg, the capital of South Africa. One of the top 5 African American Dance Companies in the United States, ‘Step Afrika!’, is the largest African-American-led arts organization in Washington DC, and the only cultural ambassador of the capital.