The State Security Agency’s reports on money laundering cases in which some celebrities are accused are still in the hands of the Ministry of Interior.

A local Arabic daily said the Public Prosecution has yet to receive the final, meanwhile, the sources added the agency had submitted its reports to the office of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled about two weeks ago.

The sources said last August saw a fruitful coordination meeting between the head of the State Security Apparatus Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf and the Public Prosecution officers, during which it was agreed on broad lines for dealing with the new money laundering complaints.

The sources stressed Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled was fully aware of the suspicious shortcomings that marred State Security reports in 2020, which led to the filing of all these complaints with the Public Prosecution at that time.

The sources concluded by saying that Minister Al-Khaled had given clear instructions last month to address the deficiencies and weaknesses in the previous reports, and issued new directives assigning senior leaders of State Security to complete these reports.