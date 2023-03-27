The dollar witnessed stability today, while the yen hovered near its highest level in seven weeks, at a time when investors are assessing the measures taken by the authorities and regulators to calm concerns about the global banking system.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against six major currencies, rose 0.078 percent to 103.07, after rising 0.5 percent on Friday, amid banking tensions that led to a decline in Deutsche Bank shares of nearly nine percent, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

The euro rose 0.05 percent to $1.0764, after falling 0.6 percent on Friday. The pound sterling reached $1.2235, up 0.05 percent on the day, after falling 0.5 percent on Friday. The Australian dollar rose 0.09 percent to $0.665. In terms of cryptocurrencies, the last rise of Bitcoin was 0.84 percent to $ 27,861.02.