The Spanish Embassy in collaboration with the National Council of Culture, orchestrated a musical evening at the Kuwait National Library on 15 May. The event was graced with the presence of Musaed Al-Zamil and Dr. Muhammad Al-Jassar, Assistant Secretary-General for the Antiquities and Museums Sector in the Council.

The evening served as a platform for cultural convergence, bringing people together through the universal language of music while introducing Spanish culture to the Gulf region.

Speaking on the occasion, Fernandez, one of the artists, expressed her deep affection for music as the language of the world, emphasizing its power to foster understanding and unity among people. As a duo, Fernandez and her partner Orbon, sought to showcase Spanish culture to the public through their performance. They had previously performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking their first musical endeavor in the Gulf, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain, and other Gulf countries.

Addressing the attendees,the Spanish ambassador, H.E Miguel Moro Aguilar, extended a warm welcome and expressed his gratitude to all the attendees. Aguilar shared his experience of attending a successful musical evening by the renowned guitarist Orbon at the National Theater in Panama. Orbon has toured over 100 countries, captivating audiences with his extraordinary guitar skills.

Further expressing his delight at the reunion of Orbon and Fernandez in Kuwait, praising Fernandez’s violin mastery and highlighting the beauty and charm of northern Spain, her place of origin. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the duo’s musical performance to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The duo then took the stage, where they performed “L’encouragement,” a piece by classical guitarist Fernando Sur from Catalonia, showcasing their expertise in handling the guitar and violin. Orbon followed with his own composition titled “Cancion,” which demonstrated his unique style while highlighting Fernandez’s remarkable violin skills.

The harmonious performance of Orbon and Fernandez continued with two pieces by Brazilian guitarist Celso Machado, namely “Qebra Queixo” and “Piazza Vitorio.” Machado, renowned for his concerts across Brazil, Europe, the United States, and Canada, added a touch of Brazilian flair to the evening.

The event concluded on a high note, leaving the audience captivated by the musical journey presented by Urbon and Fernandez. The Spanish Embassy’s initiative showcased the power of music in fostering cultural exchange and appreciation, further strengthening the bonds between Spain and Kuwait.