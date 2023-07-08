The private American space company, SpaceX, launched 48 new Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 12:29 pm. Pacific Time from the Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Shortly after the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket touched down on the unmanned ‘Of course I Still Love You’ ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

It is noteworthy that the Starlink satellites will provide high-speed broadband internet in locations to which access was unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.