The second all private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully launched Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft is carrying former NASA astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson and Pilot John Shoffner, in addition to first Saudi Arabian woman Rayyanah Barnawi in space and Saudi national Ali Alqarni.

According to NASA, it mission responsibility is for “integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft’s approach to the International Space Station, continues during the crew’s stay aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and concludes once Dragon exits the area of the space station”.

CNN reported, “the crew is expected to spend the next 16 hours aboard Crew Dragon as it free flies through Earth’s orbit, making careful maneuvers to align itself with the International Space Station”.

The crew’s is scheduled to arrive to the space station on Monday for an eight-day mission. The journey is put together by the Axiom Space company.

