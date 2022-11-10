A 76 million-year-old dinosaur skull is offered by Sotheby’s for auction at a price of $20 million. The skull on display is one of the most complete in history, measuring over six feet in height, and it will be sold to the highest bidder.

A local Arabic daily quoting Henry Galliano, of the auction house said, “The skull was discovered in one of the areas with the most T-rex remains and that the skull has retained much of its original shape and surface characteristics, with the smallest and most delicate bones.”

The skull, nicknamed “Maximus”, was discovered in South Dakota in the United States, where other skeletons of the “tyrannosaurus” family were found and still retain its shape, and it contains teeth in addition to most of the external bones on the right and left sides.

Dakota place is famous for the presence of the remains of “tyrannosaurus” bones more than anywhere else in the world, where the fossil of “Tyrannosaurus sui” was also found, the first dinosaur ever sold at auction, and it fetched a record $ 8.3 million in 1997. The fossil of “tyrannosaurus stan” was also found, which was sold in 2020 for $31.8 million.