Kuwait’s skies witnessed at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday partial solar eclipse, due to remain visible until 3.44 p.m. — a space phenomenon deemed the most significant in the country this year.

Director of space sciences at the Scientific Club Issa Al-Nasrallh told KUNA the partial sun eclipse is the first recorded in Kuwait since ending constraints of the coronavirus on June 21, 2020, when the Kuwaiti skies witnessed an eclipse at a rate of 60 percent of the sun size.

Earlier on December 26, 2019, another partial eclipse was witnessed when the sun appeared blurred at its rise. The phenomenon will recur in Kuwait on August 2, 2027, and there will be another one on March 20, 2034, he added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Cultural Center said shape of the eclipse varied from region to another. The concealed side of the sun is seen larger in northern regions. Khaled Al-Ajman, the museum curator at the center, told KUNA the partial eclipse would last for two hours and 24 minutes. – KUNA