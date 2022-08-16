The Ministry of Social Affairs has denied in a press statement that its citizens working in the Public Relations Department are carrying out their duties to the fullest within the legal framework.

This came after reports went viral that public relations tasks were carried out by a private company. The ministry, while saying what has been published is incorrect, called for the need to investigate accuracy before publishing any information.

The ministry noted it reserves its legal right to sue rumor mongers.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR