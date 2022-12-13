Scientists at a US government laboratory were able to imitate what is happening in the sun, to achieve a major breakthrough in extracting energy from nuclear fusion, clean and inexhaustible, that is, as the renewable energy of the sun has been happening non-stop for billions of years, according to the British newspaper “Financial Times”, quoting about 3 people familiar with what scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved.

Laboratory scientists, and others in other laboratories and scientific centers in most of the developed world, have been striving since the 1950s to extract energy from nuclear fusion “so that a small cup of hydrogen fuel can supply a house with what it needs for hundreds of years,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was expected to announce today the breakthrough during a press conference in which the US Undersecretary of the Department of Nuclear Security, Jill Hruby, will officially participate, according to what was reported on the American television network Fox News, and quoted Dr. Arthur Turrell, a plasma physicist, as saying: “If this breakthrough is confirmed, we will witness a historic moment, because scientists have struggled to prove that nuclear fusion can release more energy than the user (in the experiment), and it seems that the researchers in Lawrence Livermore’s laboratory have finally and absolutely achieved this goal.”

Although the development of fusion power plants on a large scale is still far from reaching energy on a large scale, and it does not emit any pollution or long-term radioactive waste, as concluded by Al-Arabiya.net from its review of the Financial Times report. However, the breakthrough achieved by the scientists of the American laboratory will have major implications for the world’s quest to get rid of fossil fuels.

A summary of what was stated in the “Financial Times” report is that the merger has led, in the past two weeks, to an increase in net energy by 120 percent in the laboratory, in a process that can be considered possessing “the energy of tomorrow” because it produces little waste and does not produce greenhouse gases, so the congressman wrote about California “Ted Liu” on Twitter: “If this breakthrough is real, it could change the rules of the game on the planet,” he said.

It is known about fusion that it is completely different from nuclear fission, and dealing with it is a technique currently used in nuclear power plants, which consists of breaking the bonds of heavy atomic nuclei to recover energy, where two light atomic nuclei “marry” to form a heavy nucleus, in a process with which part of the energy is liberated The two cores, however, no matter how small it is, it is sufficient to meet large needs.