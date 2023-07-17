The Najdat Al-Ahmadi patrols have arrested yesterday evening two bedoun in front of the Mahboula area in a state of abuse and for possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The Al-Anba daily said both men have been referred to the General Administration for Drug Control, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily added, the police patrol suspected the men after seeing them drive slowly on a highway and when the man behind the wheel was asked to pull over for driving below the permissible speed limit, the officer discovered the man was under the influence of drugs.

Police records also showed the man was wanted by law in theft cases and the car he was driving was wanted by the judiciary. After the search of the vehicle police found narcotics, — pills, sachets of shabu, chemical and hashish — and the drug paraphernalia.