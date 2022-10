At the Beirut Open G2 and Arab Open Championship , Kuwait’s Khaled Al-Mutairi won silver in the Taekwondo championship. The Head of the Kuwait Taekwondo Federation, Hani Al-Mirshad said, in the final round ,Al-Mutairi won a silver medal in the junior category while competing with Jordan’s Ahmed Rahala. This win has raised the country’s medal count to two. The Arab Championship is expected to kick off on October 11-12.

Source: KUNA