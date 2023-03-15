Al-Ajiri Scientific Center said that seeing the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan this year will be impossible.

In a press statement, the center explained the impossibility of seeing the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1444, saying, according to the astronomical calculation it will not be possible to see the crescent of the holy month, and accordingly the completion of the month of Sha’ban will be announced for 30 days, provided that Thursday, March 23, 2023 will be the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, reports Al-Rai daily.

“According to Al-Ujairi’s calculations, the astronomical situation the setting of the moon will be 13 minutes before the sun over the sky of Kuwait which will make the sighting process difficult if not impossible.”

The crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan will be born after sunset, at exactly 8.24 minutes at night; the sun will set on the 29th of Sha’ban over the sky of Kuwait at exactly 6 pm, while the moon will set on the day of the sighting at exactly 5.47 minutes in the evening.