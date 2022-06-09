The General Administration of Service Centers in the Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of receiving citizens’ service transactions at the Shamiya branch, starting, Thursday, June 9, 2022, for a period of four months.

The Shamiya Service Center will be used as a center to renew passports and related services and issuing national identity cards.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that this comes within the framework of the ministry’s strategy aimed at raising the efficiency and speed of completion of services in order to facilitate citizens and save time and effort, and in this context and given that the coming period is considered the peak period for passport renewal.

The administration called on citizens of the Capital Governorate wishing to complete their transactions to visit the Yarmouk, and Al-Rawda service centers.