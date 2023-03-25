The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations at the Ministry of the Interior, has formed 6 special security units to flush out beggars from residential areas and markets.

The Al-Anba daily said the task of the teams, which are posted in all governorates is to arrest the beggars and refer them to the deportation center.

The source added, if the sponsor is a foreigner he also will be deported from the country and if the sponsor is a Kuwaiti, his file will be blocked and he will not be able to sponsor anyone in future.