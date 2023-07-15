The Court of Cassation has rejected a request for the release of 8 judges, businessmen, and other defendants in the so-called ‘bribery case’ – the second case of Bneider Network — in which the Iranian Salehi is the prime suspect and Oct 19, 2023, to look into the lawsuit.

The reservation of the “last degree of litigation” for the ruling came about 10 months after the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the lower court according to which a number of convicted judges got jail terms while others were dismissed from their jobs and obliged them to hand over the gifts including vehicles they received from the Iranian Salehi, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Thursday, the convicts were produced before the court from the prison and placed inside the prison cage. During the proceedings the defense counsel demanded the release of their clients and the request was turned down by the court.

Case papers show during an extensive investigations into the second Iranian Salehi case, the Public Prosecution Office discovered 10 judges were involved and two of them were referred to the disciplinary board and the rest ot hem in addition to 3 lawyers, Salehi, and 15 others were referred to the Criminal Court,.

The Court of Appeal in its verdict and sentenced the guilty to maximum imprisonment and reduced the prison term from 10 years to 7 years for others.