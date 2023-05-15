The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation, represented by the Joint Tripartite Committee Department, managed through sudden inspection campaigns in Abdali, Wafra, Kabd, and Salem area in the Salmiya region and arrest 219 violators of the residence and labor laws.

The violators were caught after erecting checkpoints by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation, with the participation of the Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Commerce, and those arrested were referred to the competent authority, to take the necessary legal measures against them, reports Al-Rai daily.