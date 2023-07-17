Russian scientists said that strong solar flare activity is expected today, which may interfere with shortwave communications, after they detected three flares on the sun on Sunday.

The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow said that Class X flares (the largest flares) are possible, including proton flares, and that they are expected to interrupt short radio waves, according to Sky News, reports Al-Rai daily.

Class X flares are the largest explosions in solar systems and can produce long-lasting radiation storms. Proton flares are a storm of solar energy particles made up mainly of protons.

Solar flares occur when magnetic field lines in and around the sun intertwine. And it could affect the Earth’s magnetic field with the potential to damage satellites and communications equipment, according to the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

And in the year 2022, a geomagnetic storm caused by a large wave of radiation from the sun damaged 40 SpaceX satellites, which had been launched a short time ago.

The Fedorov Institute said that three solar flares were observed on Sunday, one of which lasted for 14 minutes and was accompanied by a malfunction in radio communications.