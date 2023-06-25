Experts have managed to reconstruct the face of a 16-year-old Anglo-Saxon teenager who lived in the third quarter of the seventh century, and it will be on display at the Cambridge Museum of Archeology and Anthropology.

The site Phys.org indicated that scientists found the remains of the girl in 2012 near Cambridge, Britain, while she was lying on a wooden bed carved with a rare golden cross, golden pins, and exquisite clothes. A forensic artist reconstructed her facial features based on skull changes and tissue depth data from Caucasians. The interesting thing is that the level of her left eye is about half a centimeter lower than the right eye, reports Al-Rai daily.

The results of isotope analysis of the girl’s bones and teeth showed that, at the age of seven, she moved to England from areas near the Alps, and is believed to be from southern Germany, as at this stage the percentage of protein in her diet decreased. Experts had previously diagnosed her with a disease, but they were unable to determine the real cause of her death.

Experts said that the golden cross found with the remains was studded with agate, the fifth such cross to be found in Britain.

This cross indicates that the girl was from an aristocratic family and one of the first converts to Christianity in England.

Archaeologists had found a similar cross in the tomb of Saint Cuthbert.