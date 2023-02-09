The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, confirmed the pre-programmed visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to Kuwait which initiated the Saudi-Kuwaiti talks. Kuwait’s delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah, who tackled ways to work together in various fields and hold the meetings of the Coordination Council between the two countries, which is scheduled in the next two months, as a continuation of the previous meetings.

During his participation in the honoring ceremony for the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs, Dhari Al-Ajran, he stated that within the framework of developing Saudi’s economic relations and promoting mutual investments with countries, and in light of the official visit of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, to Kuwait next week, the Ministry of Investment called for holding a forum “Invest in Saudi Arabia” with the aim of highlighting the investment environment in Kuwait and presenting the most prominent investment opportunities in Saudi.

The forum will open on Monday, 13 February, at 9 a.m., in the presence of Kuwaiti businessmen eager to learn about investment opportunities in Saudi and the facilities that are provided to them when investing in major projects. The ambassador is expecting major projects currently under implementation to be presented at the forum, primarily the NEOM project, which is one of the largest mega projects in Saudi.

In addition, the ambassador mentioned that the ministry chose Kuwait as the first station to hold the forum and learn about the facilities Saudi offers to investors that enable them to easily complete their transactions, indicating that Saudi is witnessing an urban renaissance in various fields. He explained that the Kingdom has become a global economic power as a member of the Group of Twenty, and is working to be among the top five countries economically, expecting Vision 2030 to be accomplished five years ahead of schedule.

Moreover, the ambassador welcomed guests who will perform their Hajj this year, indicating that the ministry is keen on facilitating the affairs of pilgrims as well as launching a platform in preparation for every Hajj season. He also referred to Saudi’s decision to update entry visas through Saudi Airlines and for visitors to obtain an electronic visa, to help increase the number of tourists in the Kingdom.