The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the launch of ‘a visiting investor’ electronic business visit visa to facilitate the journey of the investor who wishes to visit the Kingdom looking for available investment opportunities, through this electronic service.

The next investor can obtain a visit visa easily and quickly without the need to visit the Saudi embassy or consulate, reports Al-Qabas daily.

This service comes as part of the Saudi government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate and stimulate foreign investments in the Kingdom, and reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to developing and improving the business environment and facilitating procedures for investors coming from abroad.

Foreign investors will benefit from this service, as a first stage, and then it will be circulated to the rest of the world as a second stage, and the service contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 for the Kingdom to be a leading investment power with attractive competitiveness.

The Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, said that the launch of the service of issuing a business visit visa “visitor investor” comes within the framework of the success of cooperation and integration of efforts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Investment.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports the efforts of the Ministry of Investment to facilitate the journey of the investor wishing to learn about the environment and investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

An application for a business visit visa for a visiting investor is submitted through the unified national platform for visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These steps are done electronically in a simple and easy way. To obtain the service, the investor processes the visa application by filling out the required forms and submitting the necessary documents via the electronic platform. The applicant must provide all the required information.

After receiving and reviewing the application, the e-Visa is issued immediately, and it is sent to the investor via the specified e-mail within a short time. The investor must check the e-mail and follow up on the notifications to receive the visa.

Saudi Arabia achieved the second position among the list of the most developed countries in the world in tourism during the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest data received from the World Tourism Organization from countries, as the Kingdom received about 7.8 million international tourists for all purposes from January to March 2023, which it represents the highest quarterly performance in history, achieving a growth of 64% compared to the same period in 2019.

The final data of the Public Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia showed that the real GDP of the Kingdom increased by 3.8% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022. The authority attributed the growth to an increase in non-oil activities by 5.4%, in addition to an increase in government services activities by 4.9%, and oil activities increased by 1.4% on an annual basis.