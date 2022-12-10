Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, Director of Public Relations and Media Department at the Environment Public Authority, was recently quoted as saying “the EPA attaches great importance to the issue of preventing the sale and purchase of birds following a ban on this activity slapped by the international community saying environmental activists have monitored the existence of a black market where internationally banned birds are sold.

Al-Ibrahim told a local Arabic daily that “any advertisement for the sale of these birds is constantly monitored and censored, and coordination is made with the Environment Police to take the necessary legal measures.”

She told the daily “Article 100 of the Environmental Protection Law stipulates that “It is prohibited to hunt, kill, catch, collect, harm, possess, or transport wild and marine fungal organisms, live or dead, or harm the young of these animals, organisms, their eggs, nests, or habitats, and the executive regulations of this law specify the types and numbers of organisms that are allowed to be hunted in specific seasons and places, with the exception of hunting for scientific purposes and that too after obtaining the approval of the concerned authorities in coordination with the EPA.”

She pointed out that “whoever violates this article shall be punished, according to the Environmental Protection Law. The violator faces imprisonment of not exceeding one year and a fine ranging between 500 dinars to 5000 dinars, or one of these two penalties, with the confiscation of the seized fungal organisms, as well as the tools used.”

In response to a question about the existence of a black market for the sale of these birds, Al-Ibrahim confirmed that “the authority continues its efforts in cooperation with all concerned authorities to limit this phenomenon that is spreading during the bird migration season,” calling on everyone to “preserve all types of birds and not to harm them and to inform The authority in the event of monitoring any illegal trading of these birds.

Environmental activist, Finis Al-Ajmi, said, “During this time of the year Kuwait sees hectic activity of migratory birds which cross the Kuwaiti skies but it is unfortunate the practice of trading in birds continues and that spoils our joy.”

He pointed out, “Unfortunately, we see in the Friday market many rare birds that are caught and sold, as well as some falcon owners are hunting seagulls and using them in falcon training operations, as well as attacking some sea birds, which are wrong practices and a great abuse, so we call for stricter measures.”